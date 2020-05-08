Nepal confirms three new coronavirus cases, total infections reach 102: Health Ministry

Nepal on Friday reported three new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total infections in the country to over 100, the health ministry said. Nepal is among the nations with the lowest number of coronavirus infections.

On Friday, the three new cases included two teenagers and a 22-year-old man. "The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 102 in Nepal with three more tested positive on Friday. Two men aged 16 and 22 from Kapilvastu and a 16-year-old man from Nepalgunj have tested positive for COVID – 19," the health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, eight coronavirus patients, including an Indian national, have recovered from the disease. "So far, 30 people have been recovered from corona infection. At present there are 72 active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country," the statement added.

Nepal has geared up its fight against coronavirus, with help from a few countries as well. The country has not reported any coronavirus-linked deaths. The Swiss government on Friday gifted 30,000 PCR sets to the Nepal government to help fight coronavirus.

The Nepal government also has conducted coronavirus tests on the parliamentarians as the summer session of Parliament commenced on Friday. "On Thursday coronavirus tests were conducted on 434 parliament members, both from Lower and Upper House ahead of Parliament session and all of them have tested negative for coronavirus," Parliament sources said.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in China in December last year, has infected more than 3.8 million people. Some 270,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.