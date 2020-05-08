Hanwha Life Esports part with Tempt

Hanwha Life Esports parted ways with mid laner Myung-gu "Tempt" Kang on Friday. "We would like to thank Tempt for the passion and the dedication he showed throughout the season," the organization said, per Dot Esports.

Tempt had been with the team on and off since 2018. The 21-year-old South Korean had most recently rejoined the roster in December. Hanwha failed to reach the League Champions Korea spring playoffs, finishing eighth out of 10 teams.