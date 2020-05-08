Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African court halts layoffs at ailing airline SAA

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:39 IST
South African court halts layoffs at ailing airline SAA
Representative image Image Credit:

South Africa's Labour Court ordered a halt to layoffs at ailing South African Airways (SAA) on Friday, siding with two trade unions who had argued that the airline's administrators had acted unfairly.

The decision throws efforts to rescue SAA into greater disarray after the administrators said the airline had run out of cash and the minister responsible for SAA criticised their efforts to rescue the company. State-owned SAA has been fighting for its survival since entering a form of bankruptcy protection in December, with its fortunes deteriorating further when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to halt all commercial passenger flights and the government said it would not provide further funding.

The administrators have until the end of the month to draft a rescue plan for SAA but have told creditors that a wind-down or liquidation are likely outcomes. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that the government wanted to avoid SAA being liquidated and preferred to see it restructured into a new airline.

The administrators started consultations with unions in March about layoffs, but two unions - the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) - said those consultations should wait until the administrators had presented a business rescue plan. The Labour Court sided with the unions, ruling that the layoff notices were "procedurally unfair" without the rescue plan having been published and ordering the administrators to withdraw the notices.

Administrators are still permitted to offer voluntary severance packages and employees can accept them, the court said. The administrators, who had suspended a deadline for staff to agree to layoff terms while the court made its decision, said they were considering their next steps.

NUMSA and SACCA welcomed the judgment and said they were working on their own turnaround plan for SAA. Gordhan said in a statement that his ministry's lawyers would study the ruling to assess the implications for rescue efforts.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has received bailouts worth more than 20 billion rand ($1.1 billion) over the past three years, a major drain on public resources alongside struggling state utility Eskom at a time of weak economic growth. The airline said on Friday that it would continue repatriation flights "during the month of May and beyond" and that it was in talks with officials on places where South Africans might be stranded abroad.

($1 = 18.4393 rand)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic inflicts historic U.S. job losses, as states struggle to reopen

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, government data showed on Friday, while Michigan and California prepared to put people back to work after a manufacturing shutdown.Labor D...

Now, 8 labs approved for testing prototype samples of PPE coveralls: Govt

The government on Friday said that eight laboratories have now been approved for testing of personal protective equipment PPE coveralls required for protection from COVID-19. The laboratories include South India Textiles Research Associati...

New York governor says 5-year old died from rare COVID-related complications

A 5-year old boy has died in New York from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, highlighting a potential new risk for children in the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Cuomo told a daily...

Xiaomi India unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K

Smartphone major Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its flagship 5G handset - Mi 10 - that features a 108MP quad-camera setup as well as a content streaming device and wireless earbuds as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the connected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020