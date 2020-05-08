In phone call with Conte, PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Italy due to COVID-19

In a phone call with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Italy due to COVID-19 pandemic. "Conveyed my deep condolences to PM @GiuseppeConteIT for the loss of lives in Italy due to COVID-19. India and Italy will work together for addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, including through our consecutive presidencies of the G20," said PM Modi in a tweet.

A release from PMO said that the Prime Minister also commended the fortitude shown by citizens of Italy during the crisis. "The two leaders discussed the measures required to address the health and economic impact of the pandemic in their own countries as well as at a global level. They expressed solidarity with each other and appreciated the mutual cooperation extended towards each other's stranded nationals," the release read.

PM Modi also assured Conte of India's "unstinted" support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items. "The leaders agreed to continue active consultation and cooperation between India and Italy, to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister of Italy reiterated his invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Italy at a suitable time," PMO release read.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, so far 2,15,858 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Italy while the death toll stands at 29,958.