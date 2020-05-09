Air India's first evacuation flight from London to take off today
Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today.ANI | London | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:00 IST
Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. The screening of passengers is underway.
"Air India's first evacuation flight from London taking off for Mumbai today at 1200. The flight is 100% booked! Shubh Yatra. Please stay in touch. GoI working to send more evacuation flights!" High Commission of India, London said in a tweet. On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.
The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and Malaysia will arrive in India.
