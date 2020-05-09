Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India's first evacuation flight from London to take off today

Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:00 IST
Air India's first evacuation flight from London to take off today
Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today.. Image Credit: ANI

Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. The screening of passengers is underway.

"Air India's first evacuation flight from London taking off for Mumbai today at 1200. The flight is 100% booked! Shubh Yatra. Please stay in touch. GoI working to send more evacuation flights!" High Commission of India, London said in a tweet. On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and Malaysia will arrive in India.

TRENDING

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may have a female lead by Endgame’s Karen Gillian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-ATP tour chief not ruling out 2020 return

Despite the growing possibility of a total wipeout of professional tennis this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi is refusing to give up on 2020 just yet.The tennis season was suspended in early March due t...

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in southern India at the gates of the site on Saturday and demanded the factory be shut down immediately and its top management arrested.Toxic styre...

Belarus hosts large military parade despite sharply rising coronavirus infections

Tens of thousands of people have turned out in the capital of Belarus despite sharply rising coronavirus infections to watch a military parade celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War IIBelarus has not imposed wide-ranging restri...

I've lightened up: Jake Gyllenhaal on personal life and baby plans

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal says he is ready to focus on his personal life and that includes having kids someday. The 39-year-old actor said he has neglected his family a lot due to his commitment to his work but now he has lightened up....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020