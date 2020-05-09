Special flight with 177 Indians onboard leaves for Trichy from Kuala Lumpur
A special flight carrying 177 Indians took off from Kuala Lumpur for Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:02 IST
A special flight carrying 177 Indians took off from Kuala Lumpur for Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. "Bon Voyage! #VandeBharatMission Air India KL-Trichy flight departs wd 177 passengers. ETA 2200hrs. High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur thanks @GOPIOMalaysia, Malaysian Indian Congress and others 4 whole-hearted cooprn," High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, said in a tweet.
On Monday, India had announced that it would begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The Central government has said the Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)
