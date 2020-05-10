Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Air India repatriation flight to take off from US with 224 Indians

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 00:00 IST
First Air India repatriation flight to take off from US with 224 Indians

Around 224 Indians stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown are preparing to board the first repatriation flight from San Francisco to Mumbai and Hyderabad on Saturday. In the first phase of the US-India segment of the 'Operation Vande Bharat- A homecoming', flights have been planned from San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington DC to New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

As many as 1,961 Indians are likely to be repatriated through seven flights from the four cities in the first phase, officials said. More than 24,000 Indians stranded in the US have expressed their interest in travelling back home abroad the special Air India flights. The first of the series of special Air India flight carrying 224 Indian nationals is scheduled to fly from San Francisco on Saturday night. Over the next one week, as many as 1,961 Indians are likely to be repatriated through seven flights from four different cities.

According to Indian Embassy officials, priority is being given to those Indian nationals who were laid off from work, have medical emergencies or visa expiry issue, pregnant women, senior citizens, death in the family and students. The tickets in the first phase are being decided through an electronic random selection method. So far, the largest number of repatriation registration (6,600) has been from the New York Consulate area, followed by San Francisco (5,600), Chicago (3,500), Houston (3,300), Atlanta (2,500) and the Indian Embassy in Washington DC (2,300). Given the large number of registrations, officials are also gearing up for the second phase of the evacuation. “We are also ready for another week (of flights). The number (of those who have registered for repatriation) are staggering,” a senior Indian Embassy official said, hours before the departure of the flight from San Francisco. The destination Indian cities might change in the second phase, officials said, adding that the details of the second phase of the 'Vande Bharat' mission is likely to be announced next week. Officials said in the next phase, other categories like people of Indian origin and other nationalities might also be considered.

US has one of the largest numbers of Indian nationals in the western world. The Indian population in the US is estimated to be around one million, including over 200,000 students, 600,000 Green Card holders, 155,000 on H-1B visas and thousands of on tourist and business visas. The last of the series of the special Air India flight in the first phase is scheduled to fly from Chicago on May 15 to Delhi and Hyderabad. Other flights are on May 10 from Newark to Mumbai and Ahmedabad; May 11 from Chicago to Mumbai and Chennai; May 12 from Washington DC to Delhi and Hyderabad; May 13 from San Francisco to Delhi and Bengaluru; and on May 14 from Newark to Delhi and Hyderabad.

"The cost of travel from designated airport in the USA to the designated airport in India will be borne by the passengers," the Indian Embassy said in a travel advisory this week. The embassy and consulates will share the details of passengers identified with Air India Offices that will contact them directly regarding booking of tickets and mode of payment. The pre-paid price for economy class ticket on these repatriation flights from the US costs USD 1,362 and that for Business Class is USD 3,722 and USD 5,612 for First Class passengers.

External Affairs Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs have issued detailed guidelines for passengers and protocol to be followed during the flight and immediately after their arrival in India. "All passengers will be required to undergo medical screening before boarding the flight and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. All passengers on arrival in India will be medically screened and would have to download and register on Arogya Setu app," the embassy said.

"All passengers will need to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in India in institutional quarantine facilities on payment basis as per the protocols framed by Government of India. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to applicable health protocols," it said. The passengers are will also be required to sign an undertaking, which will be collected from them at the airport before boarding the flight. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission -- its biggest ever repatriation exercise -- to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE and the UK.

Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries in the coming days..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt forms teams for surveillance support, monitoring of treatment at COVID hospitals

The West Bengal Health Department on Saturday formed teams to support surveillance and monitoring of treatment at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the city. The team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send re...

Immunisation programmes to continue amid Corona outbreak, says Bengal govt

The West Bengal government has asked the heads of all hospitals to ensure that immunisation programmes against vaccine-preventable diseases continue in full steam amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Immunisation should go on during COVID-19 outbrea...

Migrant row: TMC dares Shah to prove allegations, BJP says WB govt bothered about one community

The ruling TMC in West Bengal and opposition BJP on Saturday traded barbs over ferrying migrant labourers, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged the issue of non-cooperation by the state government, leaving the Mamata Banerjee-led par...

Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills three children in New York, Cuomo says

Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, a development that may augur a pandemic risk for the very young. Both Cuomo and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020