FURIA advance to face Gen.G in Road to Rio - NA finals

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 07:39 IST
FURIA Esports started hot and finished strong Saturday, and that was enough to put them into the ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America finals. The win sets up a showdown with the two group winners, as FURIA will face Gen.G Esports on Sunday for the championship.

Playing Team Liquid on Saturday for the second spot in the finals, FURIA picked up a 2-0 sweep, but the games were anything but runaways. After taking a 12-3 lead into halftime on Overpass, FURIA was outplayed in the second half -- but held on for a 16-14 win. The second map, Vertigo, started the way Overpass ended with Liquid leading 8-7 at the break. But a 9-4 advantage in the second half gave FURIA the sweep and the date with Gen.G. FURIA got a very balanced attack in the win, with four of their five players getting more than 40 kills. Yuri 'yuurih' Santos and Kaike 'KSCERATO' Cerato led the way with 48 kills apiece and a combined plus-29 kill-death difference. Liquid's Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken led all players with 49 kills.

FURIA was the only team in either group to go perfect in group play, finishing 5-0. Gen.G finished tied atop Group A with 100 Thieves, each team going 4-1. But Gen.G swept 100 Thieves on the first day of the tournament. Before the championship match, Cloud9 will meet Team Liquid in the third-place match Sunday. Both Sunday matches will be best-of-three.

Also on Saturday, Team Envy edged 100 Thieves in the fifth-place match, winning 16-12 on Mirage, losing 19-17 on Inferno, then winning the decider 16-10 on Nuke. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional qualifying began in North America, South America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States began in April. The Asia and Oceania regions began play Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American champion will receive $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get $13,000. ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America final results, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points:

1. $18,000, 1,600 points 2. $13,000, 1,500 points

3. $8,000, 1,400 points 4. $6,000, 1,300 points

5. $5,000, 1,200 points -- Team Envy 6. $4,000, 1,100 points -- 100 Thieves

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, MIBR 9-10. $1,000, 750 points -- Triumph, Bad News Bears

11. no prize money, 600 points -- Yeah Gaming 12. no prize money, no points (disqualified) -- Orgless

--Field Level Media

