Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure mounts on UK govt for public inquiry into higher risk of COVID-19 among ethnic minorities

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:37 IST
Pressure mounts on UK govt for public inquiry into higher risk of COVID-19 among ethnic minorities

Pressure mounted on the UK government on Sunday to launch an independent public inquiry into the reasons behind the higher risk faced by ethnic minorities, including Indians, in the country from the coronavirus. In a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a coalition of around 70 prominent figures from the UK's black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds said that COVID-19 has highlighted race and health inequality issues in Britain. They warn that the ongoing government review, led by Public Health England, into the factors behind the disproportionate impact of the deadly virus on BAME groups lacks transparency.

"Only an independent public inquiry will provide the answers we need. Such an inquiry is essential for all, especially for those who have lost loved ones as a result of the pandemic," stated the letter signed by BAME activists, artists and faith leaders. "By instigating such an inquiry, the government will provide an opportunity for a range of stakeholders to submit evidence through a transparent process. This would help to restore public confidence amongst the UK's BAME communities," it added.

The group believes that such an inquiry would provide a comprehensive exploration of all possible contributing factors that could explain the outsized effect COVID-19 has on BAME communities, killing up to four times as many as white people in some groups. The correspondence with 10 Downing Street also calls for the inquiry to probe the "level of exposure" to COVID-19 of BAME staff working in the National Health Service (NHS) and the social care sector, as well as key workers across both the public and private sectors.

The letter to the UK PM comes as the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) statistic found earlier this week that Indians are among the ethnicities that face a statistically raised risk of death involving COVID-19 compared to those of white ethnicity. When taking into account age in the analysis, black males were found 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19-related complications and black females 4.3 times more likely than white ethnicity males and females. According to a study by the Intensive Care National Audit & Research Centre (ICNARC), black patients are 14 per cent more likely and Asian patients 17 per cent more likely to die from coronavirus having received treatment in intensive care compared to white patients.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Every death from this virus is a tragedy and it is critical we find out which groups are most at risk so we can minimise their risk. We have therefore commissioned Public Health England to better understand the different factors, such as ethnicity, that may influence the effects of the virus." PTI AK SCY.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Vardhan

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on ...

Poachers kill rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A carcass of a rhinoceros was found in Assams Kaziranga National Park KNP at around 5.30 pm yesterday. According to officials, the forest guards of the national park on Saturday had detected the carcass near Duamari Beel under Eastern Range...

Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed

Turkeys senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks Sunday under relaxed coronavirus restrictions. People aged 65 and over the age group most at risk from the virus were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on M...

Hyderabad DRDO lab develops Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet to sanitize phones, laptops

A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer DRUVS which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc, said Defence Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020