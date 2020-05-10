Renegades defeat ORDER in Road to Rio - Oceania final

Renegades rallied for a 2-1 victory over ORDER on Sunday to win the grand final of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania event. ORDER opened with a 16-7 win on Train, but Renegades responded with a 22-20, double-overtime victory on Inferno and a 16-12 win on Dust II to claim the $6,000 first prize and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points.

Christopher "dexter" Nong led Renegades with 71 total kills and Simon "Sico" Williams posted a team-high plus-14 kill-death differential. Jireh "J1rah" Youakim paced ORDER with 66 kills and a plus-4 differential. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America, South America and the Commonwealth of Independent States regions began last month. The Asia and Oceania regions kicked off play Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania prize pool and Regional Major Rankings points: 1. $6,000, 1,600 points -- Renegades

2. $3,000, 1,500 points -- ORDER 3. $1,000, 1,400 points -- Chiefs Esports Club

4. no prize money, 1,300 points -- Ground Zero Gaming --Field Level Media