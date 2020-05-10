Left Menu
TIGER topple TYLOO in Road to Rio - Asia final

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:57 IST
TIGER roared from behind Sunday to topple TYLOO to win the grand final of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia event. After dropping a 16-9 decision on Dust II, TIGER evened the match with a 16-7 win on Inferno. In the deciding map on Overpass, TIGER pulled out a 19-15 overtime victory to claim the $4,000 first prize and 230 Pro Tour points.

Batbayar "kabal" Bat-Enkh led the victorious Mongolian squad with 71 kills and a plus-21 kill-death differential, while Yesuntumur "nin9" Gantulga had 67 kills and a plus-20 differential for TIGER. Zhenghao "Danking" Lv led TYLOO with 61 kills and a plus-1 differential. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was postponed to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, plus Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia prize pool (USD, Pro Tour points): 1. $4,000, 230 points -- TIGER

2. $2,000, 115 points -- TYLOO 3-4. $1,250, 60 points -- D13, ViCi Gaming

5-6. $750, 30 points -- Lucid Dream, Mazaalai 7-8. Beyond Esports, Camel Riders

--Field Level Media

