Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 11:49 IST
Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least nine people have died in a fire at a nursing home on Moscow's outskirts, officials said Monday

The authorities in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's northwestern edge said the fire at a private home for the elderly erupted late Sunday. They said that nine patients have died and another nine have been hospitalized

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. An official investigation into a suspected violation of fire safety rules has started.

