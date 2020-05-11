Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's COVID-19 cases reach 134 after 8 more returnees from India test positive

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:02 IST
Nepal's COVID-19 cases reach 134 after 8 more returnees from India test positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including eight who returned from India, taking the total number of infections in the country to 134, authorities said on Monday. Nepal is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly coronavirus with no deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, of the 24 new cases, 22 are from Kapilvastu district in Western Nepal and one each from Saptari and Bardiya districts. The total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal now stands at 134, it said, adding that 33 patients have recovered so far. Eight of the 22 cases reported from Kapilvastu district were those who returned to Nepal from India (Mumbai) last month, according to local authorities. "As we have reported new cases, we will expedite contact tracing now," Yogendra Bhagat, chief of the health office, told Republica Online. Kapilvastu district is on high alert after a number of COVID-19 patients were reported from there, according to Chief District Officer Dirgha Narayan Poudel.

He also added that the newly-confirmed cases and all others who returned from India have been kept in quarantine centres. The total number of active coronavirus patients in the Himalayan nation has reached 88 as 33 patients have been successfully treated. So far, Nepal has conducted PCR tests on 17,809 people for detecting the novel coronavirus. Earlier, confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Nepal from persons returning from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March.

On May 4, sixteen people, including 15 who were already on quarantine after they came in contact with a religious leader who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March, were tested coronavirus positive.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Centre ignoring domestic migrant workers: Sena MP Raut

Mumbai, May 11 PTIShiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday targeted the Centre for not making sufficient transport facility for migrant labourers to return home in the coronavirus-enforced lockdown but arranging special flights to...

Chinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to 5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the U.S.-China Investment Projec...

Spanish banks reopen branches with staff gradually returning to work

Spanish banks such as BBVA and Santander are reopening branches and letting staff return to work, although employees at their headquarters will still mainly work remotely as the country starts to ease lockdown measures.BBVA, one of the firs...

Polish government considers law forcing NGOs to declare foreign funding

The Polish government is considering drafting legislation that would oblige non-governmental organisations to declare any foreign sources of financing, the environment minister said. His remarks alarmed critics of the governing Law and Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020