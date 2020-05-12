Team Secret win again to reach Pushka League grand final

Team Secret moved into the grand final of the WePlay! Pushka League with a 2-0 triumph over VP.Prodigy on Monday. Team Secret won maps that lasted 50 minutes and 25 minutes to advance. Secret finished the round-robin group play at 5-1, then swept competitors in every playoff stage on the way to the grand final of the $250,000 Dota 2 event.

In earlier action on Monday, Team Liquid beat Alliance 2-1 in lower bracket round 2, winning the first map in 39 minutes, dropping the second in 36 minutes and winning the finale in the best-of-three competition in 40 minutes. Liquid advanced to the third round, where they prevailed again, topping Virtus.pro 2-0 in maps of nearly 36 and 40 minutes.

Team Liquid next will play VP.Prodigy in the lower-bracket finals on Tuesday, a best-of-three match. The winner will meet Team Secret later in the day in the best-of-five grand final. WePlay! Pushka League prize pool:

1. $70,000 -- TBD 2. $45,000 -- TBD

3. $30,000 -- TBD 4. $20,000 -- TBD

5-6. $12,500 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas, Alliance 7-8. $10,000 -- HellRaisers, Natus Vincere

9-10. $7,000 -- OG, FlyToMoon 11-12. $5,000 -- Team Nigma, Team Spirit

13-14. $3,000 -- OG Seed, B8