Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third Air India flight carrying 334 Indians from US takes off from Chicago airport

As many as 334 Indians, who were stranded in the United States, took off from Chicago and will touch down in Mumbai in the early hours of May 13 and will then head to Chennai.

ANI | Chicago | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:55 IST
Third Air India flight carrying 334 Indians from US takes off from Chicago airport
Indian passengers stranded in the US at the boarding terminal in Chicago. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj As many as 334 Indians, who were stranded in the United States, took off from Chicago and will touch down in Mumbai in the early hours of May 13 and will then head to Chennai.

Late on Monday evening (local time), through the Vande Bharat Mission, a special flight AI 126 took back Indians from the South-East Jurisdiction of the Indian Mission in the United States. "We have tried to reach out to people in distress like people who are on short term visas and their visas are expiring, people who have been laid off from work, cases of a medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly and students whose universities have closed down," Amit Kumar, Consul General of India in Chicago told ANI.

"All in all, it has been a smooth operation with complete cooperation with Air India, We have received help from the local authorities, several ministries back in India and the State Governments. The consulate in Chicago and indeed the embassy and multiple consulates in the United States are working 24 by seven with all the stakeholders to ensure that all these special flights are conducted smoothly,' The consul general added. Several hours before take off, passengers gathered at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to undergo a mandatory health protocol. After undergoing the screening process at the airport, all the passengers who will arrive in Mumbai will be shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine.

A Pune resident, Sandeep Pradhan, who has been stranded in Atlanta for more than two months was relieved that he could return home in the first phase of the repatriation process. "I was lucky to be listed on the first flight out of Chicago," said Pradhan. Nagesh Sane, another Indian citizen, who was visiting the US with his wife shared a similar sentiment. "There Was no Future visibility as to when we could get back to India, but with Government of India's evacuation effort and the coordination between the consulate and Air India we were confident of returning home," added Sane.

AI 126 is the third flight from the United States that is a part of India's mega repatriation plan to bring back stranded Indian citizens from abroad that began from May 7. The next flight from Chicago will be on May 15, heading to Delhi and onwards to Hyderabad. Yesterday, Air India's first Mumbai-bound repatriation flight with Indians departed from Newark Liberty International Airport. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal

Coal power plant construction will push ahead in Asia despite falling electricity demand and environmental concerns as policymakers prioritise boosting economies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.Fossil fuel demand will plu...

Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message. Whenever a use opens Instagram Lite,...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 933 to 170,508, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, the tally showed....

In another case of human rights abuse, 2 Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pak military

The Pakistan military has forcibly disappeared two varsity students from Balochistan in yet another case of human rights abuse by the establishment in the province. One of the students, identified as Jahanzeb, is a student of the Lasbela Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020