Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect arrested in 1988 death of American man in Sydney

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:06 IST
Suspect arrested in 1988 death of American man in Sydney

More than 30 years after American mathematician Scott Johnson died after falling off a cliff in Sydney, a man has been charged with his death in an apparent gay hate crime that police believe was one of many over several decades in Australia's largest city. New South Wales state police said Tuesday that a 49-year-old man who they did not name has been charged with murdering the 27-year-old Sydney-based Johnson in 1988.

They said the man was arrested at a property in Sydney's northern suburbs. He was taken to a local police station for questioning, and was later charged with murder. He was refused bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Three inquests were held into Johnson's death after he was found at the base of a cliff near Manly's North Head on December 10, 1988. In the first inquest, his death was ruled a suicide. The second inquest, in June 2012, returned an open finding.

However, the third inquest, in 2017, found that Johnson fell from the clifftop as the result of violence by an unidentified attacker who perceived him to be gay. A 1 million Australian dollar (USD 647,000) reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was offered in 2018, and Johnson's family in March pledged to match that amount.

New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a statement Tuesday that he had been in contact with Johnson's brother Steve in Boston to inform him of the arrest. “Making that phone call this morning is a career highlight — Steve has fought so hard for so many years, and it has been an honor be part of his fight for justice,” Fuller said.

Steve Johnson said in a statement that his brother symbolizes those who lost their lives to homophobic-inspired violence. “It's emotional for me, emotional for my family, my two sisters and brother who loved Scott dearly, my wife and three kids who never got to know their uncle,” Johnson said.

“He courageously lived his life as he wanted to. I hope the friends and families of the other dozens of gay men who lost their lives find solace in what's happened today and hope it opens the door to resolve some of the other mysterious deaths of men who have not yet received justice,” he said. Johnson said his brother graduated at the top of his class at CalTech and later studied at Cambridge and Harvard universities before moving to Australia.

A 2018 police review of 88 suspicious deaths from 1976 to 2000 revealed that 27 men were likely murdered for their homosexuality by gangs, with cases peaking in the late 1980s and early '90s. ACON, New South Wales' leading sexuality and gender-diverse health organization, said it has been a long and difficult process for Johnson's family and friends.

“While this is a significant development in this particular case, it highlights the need for ongoing investigation, truth-telling and the delivery of justice for so many other gay men and trans people, who were murdered or bashed in similar cases," ACON's chief executive, Nicolas Parkhill, said in a statement..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein never wanted me in any of Quentin Tarantino's movies: Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen has opened up about his experience of working with Harvey Weinstein, revealing that the disgraced movie producer never wanted him to be a part of filmmaker Quentin Tarantinos films. Madsen is one of the frequent collabo...

3 trains to depart from New Delhi station on Tuesday as passenger services resume: Rlys

As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the first train chugging out of New Delhi at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh will have 1,177 passengers on board. The New Delhi railway station, in the heart of the city, w...

Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The passengers included migrant labourers, students and patients who had gone to the Karnataka capital for treatmen...

COVID-19 count reaches 64 in Himachal Pradesh

With two more positive cases being reported from the Hamirpur district, the COVID-19 count reached 64 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the state stood at 23, according to RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020