Five surfers drown in rough, foamy seas off Dutch coast

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:36 IST
Five surfers have drowned in rough and foamy seas off the Dutch coast near The Hague, emergency services said on Tuesday.

The victims were among a group of surfers who set out from Scheveningen beach despite strong winds early on Monday evening. Rescue workers found two bodies on Monday and the other three on Tuesday morning.

"The strong wind from a northern direction and strong sea current due to the spring tide made the joint search actions a tricky job," lifeguard service KNRM said in a statement.

