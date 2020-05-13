Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan plans $2.8 bln in cuts as part of restructuring plan - Bloomberg

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:31 IST
Nissan plans $2.8 bln in cuts as part of restructuring plan - Bloomberg
Representative image

Nissan Motor Co plans to cut $2.8 billion in annual fixed costs as part of its restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as it braces for a drop in sales that could complicate its recovery from years of poor profitability. Following a three-year spell of tumbling profits, Nissan will announce its restructuring plan on May 28, its latest attempt to slash costs after a strategy of aggressive selling to chase market share has pummelled its bottom line.

The Japanese automaker plans to slash fixed costs in areas that include marketing and research, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. It added that the company's board has not yet reviewed the plans. Most automakers are preparing for a big financial hit from the coronavirus, but Nissan's sales and profits were falling even before the outbreak, forcing it to roll back the aggressive expansion plan pursued by ousted leader Carlos Ghosn.

Phasing out Nissan's lower-cost Datsun brand, which has been struggling in Asian and Russian markets, and closing down an additional vehicle production line are also among measures being considered, the report said. A Nissan spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Since Ghosn's arrest in Japan on charges of financial wrongdoing in 2018, Nissan has struggled to turn around its ousted leader's aggressive growth strategy, which has left the company with a cheapened brand and underutilized vehicle plants that have drained its finances. Reuters has reported that the automaker has acknowledged that it must become a smaller, more efficient automaker and that it aims to restore dealer ties and refresh lineups to regain pricing power and profitability.

($1 = 107.2000 yen)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

ABN Amro swings to Q1 loss, sees higher provisions on pandemic hit

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...

LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...

COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds QS, which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020