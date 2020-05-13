Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown gaming boom drives Tencent first quarter revenue jump

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:22 IST
Lockdown gaming boom drives Tencent first quarter revenue jump

High demand for video games during the coronavirus pandemic lifted first quarter revenue at Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings by 26%, beating forecasts.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue said on Wednesday that its profit for booked the three months through March was 28.90 billion yuan ($4 billion), ahead of an analyst average estimate of 23.84 billion yuan, Refinitiv data showed. Tencent's two flagship games, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings topped mobile games revenue worldwide in March, analytics firm Sensor Tower said.

"We expect in-game consumption activities to largely normalise as people return to work, and we see some headwinds for the online advertising industry," Tencent said, after reporting a revenue rise of 26% to 108.07 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 101.42 billion yuan. Growth in Tencent's video games business, which accounts for 34.5% of its revenue, jumped 31% to 37.30 billion yuan as people sought entertainment at home during the coronavirus lockdown

In-game spending on things like power-ups, object skins and accessories on PUBG Mobile alone surged to $232 million, more than three times what the title generated in March 2019. Tencent said its online advertising revenue surged 32%, despite tightened budgets in a pandemic-hit economy, while revenue from media ads fell 10% due to lower revenues from its video and news platforms.

Supported by gaming and education-related ads on Tencent's WeChat and other apps, social advertising revenue grew 47%, highlighting a shift in behaviour during the pandemic. Tencent's stock has jumped nearly 15% this year, against a 15% decline in the broader Hang Seng index. Meanwhile shares in its rival Alibaba, which is listed in the United States, have dipped by almost 6% over the same period. ($1 = 7.0936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...

No immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules in S Korea: Minister

South Korea has no immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules after a spike in cases. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determinin...

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend assistant's funeral

Superstar Aamir Khan along with director-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos. Amos, who was associated with the actor for about 25 years, died of a massive heart attack at the Holy Family hosp...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yan Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020