Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:09 IST
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of other high-profile black shooting victims, including Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

He was hired Monday by the family of Breonna Taylor, who was 26 when officers entered her Louisville home early March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation and fatally shot her, news outlets reported. Police said they were returning fire after one officer was shot in the apartment and wounded.

A defense attorney for Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has said in court filings that Walker fired in self-defense because police did not announce themselves and he thought officers were breaking in. The police department has declined to answer several questions about the case, citing an ongoing internal investigation.

Taylor's family filed a lawsuit last month police that says the officers were not looking for Taylor or her boyfriend, but for a suspect who was already in custody. "Breonna Taylor was shot at least eight times by the officers' gunfire and died as a result. Breonna had posed no threat to the officers and did nothing to deserve to die at their hands," reads the complaint, which was filed by two local attorneys.

Crump called the killing "inexcusable" in a statement to news outlets. "We stand with the family of this young woman is demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department," Crump said.

"Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, the Department has not provided any answers regarding the facts and circumstances of how this tragedy occurred, nor have they taken responsibility for her senseless killing." Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in an email that the internal investigation continues. She declined to comment further. Crump also represents the family of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was fatally shot in February in a coastal Georgia town. A white father and son were arrested last week after video emerged of them confronting Arbery, which led to a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead.

The men told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar and it took more than two months for the arrests, which is fueling calls for the resignation of local authorities who initially investigated the case and reforms to Georgia's criminal justice system. Crump also was involved in the 2012 case of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black Florida teenager shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Man who purchased and sold stolen mobile phones arrested

A 25-year-old man who allegedly purchased stolen mobile phones from criminals and then sold them in other states has been arrested by the police, officials said on WednesdayThe accused has been identified as Nizam Sheikh, a resident of Sahi...

Ukraine passes banking bill needed for $5 bln IMF aid deal

Ukraines parliament passed a banking reform bill on Wednesday, paving the way for a 5 billion aid deal with the International Monetary Fund which Kyiv says is needed to stave off default as the coronavirus pandemic drives the country into r...

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Successful Conclusion of Cohort I of Prarambh, India's First LegalTech Incubator

LegalTech startups JRTC Intern, Leegality, and LegalMind products, developed under mentorship of CAM Partners and International experts mentor, find excellent industry responseMumbai New Delhi, India NewsVoirOn April 30th, Cyril Amarchand ...

Golf-Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association KLPGA Championship, world number three Park Sung-Hyun says she feels a sense of pride that her country is leading the way in a return for sport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020