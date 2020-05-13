Left Menu
Ramazan Lights to pick Detroit area's best-decorated homes

PTI | Dearborn | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:17 IST
Ramazan Lights to pick Detroit area's best-decorated homes

Detroit-area Muslims who've had to socially distance themselves from the more communal aspects of Ramazan because of the coronavirus pandemic are instead celebrating the holy month in lights. During last year's iteration of Ramazan, in which worshippers fast daily from dawn through dusk, pharmacist Hassan Chami organized the Ramazan Suhoor Festival. The middle-of-the-night celebration drew thousands who collectively engaged in suhoor, the meal consumed before Muslims begin their daily fasting.

But while Muslims nationwide struggle during the pandemic to celebrate Ramazan — a time when believers commonly gather for late-night meals and nightly prayers — Michigan's stay-home order makes typical celebrations impossible. So, Chami and some friends have teamed up to host the inaugural Ramazan Lights contest, calling attention to the local house-decorating practices that make the area's Muslim community so visible during the holy season that runs for another week-and-a-half.

A number of homes in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and other Michigan communities feature light-up crescent moons, lanterns and oversized lawn signs with the holiday greetings “Ramazan Mubarak” and “Ramazan Kareem." “The short-term goal is to uplift everyone's spirits during this tough time. But there's a long-term goal, and the long-term goal is to create this festive spirit of Ramazan,” Chami said. Residents are invited to nominate their own or their neighbor's houses by sharing the address and a photo of their handiwork. Representatives from the three groups that organised the contest — Ramazan Suhoor Festival, Halal Metropolis and the Michigan Muslim Community Council — and a nominating committee will narrow down the submissions to the top 10 houses from each district. The judges then will visit and evaluate the homes in person. They will pick the most creative and interesting light displays from each district and award them a certificate.

“It's like something that's been in the air anyway, circulating — this idea that there should be some sort of celebration of how many people are decorating their houses and how big a tradition this has become in Dearborn and sort of commemorating this in some way, recognizing it," said Halal Metropolis' Sally Howell, who directs the Center for Arab American Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. "But the timing of this year when Ramadan is otherwise sort of very muted and quiet. Those two things coincided very, very neatly for us,” she said.

