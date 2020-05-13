Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Israel attacking everything linked to missile-making in Syria

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Israel attacking everything linked to missile-making in SyriaReuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:58 IST
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that Israel has been attacking "everything linked to missile-manufacturing" in Syria, in rare comments on Israeli attacks in the war-torn country.
Nasrallah said that Hezbollah would not withdraw from Syria as a result of Israeli strikes.
