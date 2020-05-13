Brazil wants to bring Argentina back to Mercosur trade bloc -vice president

Brazil wants to bring Argentina back to Mercosur trade bloc -vice presidentReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:04 IST
Brazil's vice president Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday that it wants to bring Argentina back into the negotiating table at the Mercosur trade bloc.
In April, Argentina said it was abandoning the existing negotiations within the bloc for future trade agreements. The group also has Paraguay and Uruguay as members.
