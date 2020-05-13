Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany finds arms, explosives cache at special forces soldier's home

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:33 IST
Germany finds arms, explosives cache at special forces soldier's home

German police on Wednesday seized arms and explosives in a raid at the home of a special forces soldier, the defence minister and army sources said, an embarrassment to a military trying to deflect accusations that it harbours right-wing extremists. It was not clear if the soldier had intended to use his weapons to carry out an attack. Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the military would not tolerate members who "act in a radical way."

The Dresden Prosecutor General said "a large amount of evidence" was confiscated during the raid at the property of the 45-year-old German man in Nordsachsen near Leipzig in the eastern state of Saxony. He is suspected of violating Germany's Weapons Control Act.

The Dresden prosecutor said the raid had been carried out based on information from the army's counterintelligence unit. It did not say if the soldier had been detained, but Kramp-Karrenbauer said he may no long wear an army uniform or enter military premises.

Germany is struggling to tackle a rise in far-right radicalism which has culminated in attacks including a shooting rampage in Hanau in February when a racist gunman killed 11 people, including migrants and himself. This has coincided with efforts by the German army to root out extremism in its ranks after a scandal in 2017.

A report by the military intelligence in March said Germany had uncovered eight right-wing radicals in the armed forces and 27 individuals who have reservations about the post-war democratic constitution. The radicals were discovered after a military intelligence unit investigated 592 individuals suspected of holding broadly anti-constitutional views.

The investigations were prompted by the arrest in 2017 of an army officer who was suspected of planning a racially motivated attack. Legal proceedings in that case are continuing. Also in 2017, Nazi memorabilia, including Nazi-era Wehrmacht helmets, was found at a barracks.

Given Germany's Nazi past, many lawmakers insist on "zero tolerance" for far-right extremism and have demanded action.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan gives nod to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of...

Rajasthan social justice minister hospitalised: Sources

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal suffered a paralysis attack on Wednesday and was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh SMS Hospital here, official sources said. Seventy-one-year-old Meghwal felt dizziness fol...

Tunisia relaxes curfew with virus outbreak slowing

Tunisia shortened its nightly curfew on Wednesday after three consecutive days without recording any new coronavirus cases and as the government relaxes a general lockdown. The North African democracy imposed the curfew in March, aiming to ...

78-year-old man jumps from hospital's fourth floor, dies

A 78-year-old man admitted to a government hospital here on suspicion of coronavirus infection committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor on Wednesday morning, officials said. The hospital administration said that the man, who was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020