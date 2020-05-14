Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Mallya loses application to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court, clock set for his return

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been refused permission to appeal to the UK's highest court against a ruling to extradite him from the United Kingdom to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 1,100 crore.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:32 IST
Vijay Mallya loses application to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court, clock set for his return
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been refused permission to appeal to the UK's highest court against a ruling to extradite him from the United Kingdom to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 1,100 crore.

The application was filed weeks after the High Court in London -- the UK's second-highest court -- dismissed Mallya's appeal against a lower court ruling that he should be sent to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012. In his appeal to the High Court, Mallya's lawyers had argued that the Indian government had failed to prove a prima facie case against their client and raised a number of issues with the decision made in 2018 by Judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London.

Earlier in the day, ahead of today's decision, Mallya urged the central government to accept his offer to repay 100 percent of his loan dues and close the case against him. "Congratulations to the government for a COVID-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want but should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of state-owned bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close," he tweeted.

Following this latest setback for Mallya, his options have been limited to appealing to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for an injunction to prevent his removal to India. If he does not move the ECHR, he will have to be repatriated to India within 28 days of today's ruling.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Govt announces free foodgrain to migrants, concessional credit to farmers

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an...

Singapore Airlines posts first annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss, citing poor fuel hedging bets and the collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, and said the timing of any recovery was uncertain. The airline, a bellwethe...

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aide

Hungarys government could retract the emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus in late June, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday. In March, Orban secured an open...

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the worlds largest shopping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020