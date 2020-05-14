Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag gas leak ‘grim wakeup call’ for industry to recognise human rights: UN independent expert

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:13 IST
Vizag gas leak ‘grim wakeup call’ for industry to recognise human rights: UN independent expert
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The recent deadly gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam is a "grim wakeup call" for the industry to recognize and meet its responsibility to respect human rights, a UN expert has said as he welcomed the opening of an investigation into the incident. Special Rapporteur on hazardous substances and wastes Baskut Tuncak said in a statement that the gas leak from the multinational LG Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village near Visakhapatnam draws parallels to the toxic gas leak that had killed thousands in Bhopal in 1984, involving another trans-national chemical company, Union Carbide of the United States.

"It also illustrates the range of human rights infringements brought by our rampant consumption and production of plastics," he said. The Special Rapporteur said he welcomed the opening of an investigation, including possible charges of homicide. Reiterating his call made last year on the 35th anniversary of the Bhopal chemical disaster for the industry to implement human rights due diligence, he also urged authorities to be fully transparent and ensure those responsible are held to account.

Styrene gas leaked from the plant, owned and operated by South Korean company LG Chem, in the early hours of May 7 and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometer radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapors. The statement said that styrene is a substance used to make plastics that can cause cancer, neurologic damage, and harm reproduction, impacts which may not be apparent for years after the exposure.

Tuncak said he is concerned about ensuring that the victims of exposure who develop diseases or disabilities later in life are provided an effective remedy. "I urge Indian and South Korean authorities, and the businesses implicated, to avoid the same mistakes and abuse of judicial procedures that have denied justice to the victims of the Bhopal disaster, who are still suffering to this day," he said.

Offering his deepest condolences to the victims of the Vizag gas leak, he said the incident is "yet another preventable disaster within the chemical industry that has caused horrific suffering among innocent workers and local communities in India and is yet another reminder that around the world, mini-Bhopal chemical disasters continue to unfold with shocking regularity." The statement said that the chemical industry's 'Responsible Care' initiative was adopted in 1986 after the Bhopal disaster in an effort to prevent further abuses of human rights by chemical manufacturers. "Yet this industry initiative's principles contain no mention of human rights and fail to require that industry respects human rights in practice as required under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights," the Special Rapporteur said.

The expert's appeal has been endorsed by the Working Group on the issue of human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises Surya Deva, Elżbieta Karska, Githu Muigai (Chair), Dante Pesce, Anita Ramasastry (Vice-chair), the Special Rapporteur on human rights and environment David Boyd and the Special Rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health, Danius Pūras. Tuncak of Turkey was appointed Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes by the UN Human Rights Council in 2014.

As Special Rapporteur, he is part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

TRENDING

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League says player contracts expiring on June 30 can be extended

Premier League players whose contracts expire on June 30 will be allowed to sign short-term extensions until the season ends, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday. The Premier League campaign usually ends in May but, with profes...

Gehlot asks officials to ensure basic facilities in special camps for migrants

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sub-divisional officers are responsible for ensuring basic facilities such as food, drinking water and toilets in special camps set up for migrants in view of the COVID-19-induced lockd...

Man arrested for molestation

A man was arrested here for allegedly molesting a teenage girl at a shop, city police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Yadunandan Krishnarao Bawankule, resident of Khasala.Yadunandan and his friends visited an electrial appli...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers returning Cuba to list of state sponsors of terrorism - source

The United States is considering returning Cuba to its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday, a move that would mark another major blow to increasingly tense relations between W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020