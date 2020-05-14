BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach - FT

BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach - FTReuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:30 IST
BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in Openreach, the company's telecommunications business, to infrastructure investors, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing sources.
Potential buyers for Openreach include Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd and a sovereign wealth fund, the report https://www.ft.com/content/0ab3d20a-72d3-4956-8416-6885eca0b7e9 added. The deal could value the unit at about 20 billion pounds, it added.
