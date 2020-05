BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says Cathay Pacific & Cathay Dragon Carried 13,729 Passengers In April

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * CATHAY PACIFIC & CATHAY DRAGON PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR PLUMMETED BY 62.3 PERCENT POINTS TO 21.7% IN APRIL

* "COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT US IN AN UNPRECEDENTED WAY" * YEAR-TO- DATE UP TO APRIL, MADE AN UNAUDITED LOSS OF HK$4.5 BILLION AT FULL-SERVICE AIRLINE LEVEL

* IN APRIL CATHAY PACIFIC & CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED A TOTAL OF 13,729 PASSENGERS, A DECREASE OF 99.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2019 * EXPECT THAT AVERAGE DAILY PASSENGER NUMBERS WILL REMAIN AT AROUND 500 IN MAY

* IN APRIL, THE TWO AIRLINES CARRIED 84,634 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DECREASE OF 48.3% COMPARED TO APRIL 2019 * OVERALL, WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE WE WILL SEE A MEANINGFUL RECOVERY FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK CONTINUES TO BE VERY BLEAK FOR COMING FEW MONTHS AT LEAST * EXPECTS BUSINESS AND LEISURE TRAVEL WILL REMAIN SEVERELY IMPACTED FOR "FORESEEABLE FUTURE"

* AT END OF APRIL BEGAN LOADING CARGO IN CABINS OF BOEING 777 PASSENGER AIRCRAFT * INTENTION TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE OUR PASSENGER FLIGHT CAPACITY FROM 3% IN MAY TO 5% IN JUNE

* "EVALUATING ALL ASPECTS OF OUR BUSINESS" * WIDELY EXPECTED THAT INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL DEMAND WILL ONLY RETURN TO PRE COVID-19 LEVELS IN A FEW YEARS

* "AT THIS STAGE, WE STILL SEE NO IMMEDIATE SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT"