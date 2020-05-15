U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart -White House adviser

U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart -White House adviserReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:23 IST
The U.S.-China trade deal reached in January is absolutely not falling apart and the two countries are still working on trade, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
Kudlow told reporters at the White House the trade deal "is continuing," a day after President Donald Trump said he was disappointed in China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and even suggested he could cut ties with the world's second largest economy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Larry Kudlow
- China
- White House