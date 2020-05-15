Spain registers 138 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Madrid [Spain], May 15 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 138 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours, a decrease of 79 compared to yesterday's count. Public health officials in the country reported 217 new deaths on Thursday and a seven-week low record on Monday of 123 new deaths.

Since the start of the outbreak, 27,459 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain have died. The country has the fourth-highest global COVID-19 death toll after the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy. According to the ministry, 549 new positive PCR tests for the coronavirus disease were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the overall cases total to 230,183.

However, the number of active cases continues to fall, as 1,409 individuals were discharged over the preceding 24 hours, the ministry said. (ANI)