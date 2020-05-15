Left Menu
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:16 IST
Coronavirus cases in Nepal increases to 267: Health Ministry
Nepal on Friday reported 18 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 267 in the country so far, the health ministry said. Nepal, which currently is under a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with no deaths.

"The number of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 267 on Friday evening with nine more patients confirmed positive. In the morning also nine cases were reported," the health ministry said. "A seven year old boy from Satungal in the outskirt of Kathmandu has tested positive for coronavirus. Nine year old and ten year old boy, and two women with age 23 and 47 respectively from Birgunj also tested positive. Similarly, three men from Dang, aged 23, 36 and 34 and a man from Udaypur aged 25 have also tested positive," the health ministry added.

Similarly, nine cases were reported from Banke, a district adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border. The Nepal government has intensified the vigil along the country's southern border with India due to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus patients.

As of now there are 231 active corona patients undergoing treatment in the country and 36 have recovered.

