Drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan continuing -Pentagon

Drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan continuing -PentagonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 00:04 IST
The United States is continuing its drawdown of troops from Afghanistan and is expected to meet a timeline that had been agreed upon with the Taliban earlier this year, the Pentagon said on Friday.
"That is still going forward. We expect to meet that within the timeline laid out under the agreement with the Taliban," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing.
Hoffman's comments came after two brutal attacks in Afghanistan this week, though they are believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State.
