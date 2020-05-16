Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's anti-graft body approves filing of 2 more corruption references against former PM Nawaz Sharif

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-05-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 07:08 IST
Pak's anti-graft body approves filing of 2 more corruption references against former PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's anti-graft agency has approved the filing of two additional corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the accountability court. The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) regional board, under the chairmanship of its Director General Shahzad Saleem, convened here on Friday.

The board discussed the additional corruption references against 69-year-old Nawaz, his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and 13 others in money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income investigations. Similarly, the board has also approved filing another reference against Nawaz Sharif, Geo Media Group founder Mir Shakilur Rahman and two others in a 54-kanal land case. NAB-Lahore has forwarded both references to its chairman justice (R) Javed Iqbal for his final approval before filing it in the accountability court.

“The references against the Sharif family members in the two cases will be filed in the accountability court, Lahore, next week after the approval of the NAB chairman,” an official told PTI. In the money laundering and income beyond means corruption reference, the Sharif family is accused of swindling 7 billion Pakistani Rupees.

“Nawaz, Shahbaz and Maryam have been declared prime suspects in this case," the official said, adding that the NAB will produce 100 prosecution witnesses against the suspects. In the other corruption reference, the three-time prime minister is accused of misuse of authority in allotting land along the Lahore canal to Shakilur Rahman in violation of rules in 1986. Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab at the time.

Under the Lahore Development Authority exemption policy, not more than 15 plots measuring one kanal each could be exempted to Rahman. The NAB has made 16 prosecution witnesses part of this reference Since Sharif did not respond to any of the NAB’s summons, his arrest warrants have already been issued and the bureau has moved the accountability court to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Rahman is in judicial remand since he was arrested on March 12. Presently, he is in hospital on medical grounds. The NAB Lahore on Friday also initiated another probe against Nawaz, Shahbaz and Maryam for acquiring thousands of kanals in violation of rules making it part of their Jati Umra Raiwind Lahore residence.

Nawaz left for London in November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him four weeks permission to go abroad for his heart condition. He had submitted an undertaking to the court to return to Pakistan, citing his record of facing the law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

Nawaz was given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. Nawaz Sharif, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, has been advised by the PTI government's panel of doctors to go abroad for treatment. He had been diagnosed with a coronary disease.

In London, he underwent comprehensive cardiovascular evaluation and investigations at Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital. Maryam recently said her father is a high-risk patient and therefore his cardiac catheterisation/coronary intervention has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nawaz's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said the former premier has been diagnosed with "complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease with significant disease burden." PTI MZ IND IND.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Intra-Afghan negotiations only realistic peace solution: Top US diplomat

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said there is no alternative to intra-Afghan negotiations for peace in the war-torn country, even as he asserted that the withdrawal of American troops was going ...

2 dead in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.Police said, The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. Th...

After AIMIM MLA removes flyover barricade, BJP demands action citing lockdown violations

Hyderabad Telangana India, May 16 ANI After AIMIM legislator Ahmed Balala on Friday allegedly removed barricade on a flyover bridge here, BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that the former had flouted lockdown rules and strict action should be init...

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission NHC said in a statement on Saturday. Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020