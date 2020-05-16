Left Menu
6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, tally rise to 273

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 273.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 273. As per the statement made by the Ministry, Bardiya, Siraha, Sarlahi, and Chitwan have reported one new case each while the Parsa district has reported two new cases of COVID-19.

"All the infected ones are in contact with Medical Officers and their health condition is normal," Dr. Samirkumar Adhikari, Deputy Spokesperson at the Ministry said. Siraha, district that falls on the Southern Plains of Nepal has reported the first case of SARS-CoV-2 infection. A total of 19 out of 21 districts from Southern Plains of Nepal have confirmed infection. Morang and Sunsari District which fall on Southern Plains also known as Terai belt, have to date recorded zero cases of a deadly virus that originated from China.

After the first case was reported in February, Nepal's Parsa district has recorded 91, Kapilvastu-39, Banke-33, Udaypur-33, and Rupandehi District has recorded 28 cases of COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, the capital Kathmandu has reported 9, Kailali-4, Rautahat, Bara, Dhanusha, Dang, and Sarlahi have reported three cases each while Baglung, Jhapa, Mahottari, Bhaktapur, and Baridya have recorded two cases each.

Bhojpur, Kanchanpur, Nawalparasi-West, Nawalparasi-East, Makwanpur, Saptari and Siraha have confirmed one each case of COVID-19 in the Himalayan Nation. With zero mortality, Nepal to date has recorded 36 successful cases of recovery with 3 cases of re-admission after the first discharge.

