Six killed, 20 injured in road accident in China
A speeding bus turned turtle after crashing into a guardrail in southwest China's Sichuan province, killing six and wounding 20 people, local officials have said. The accident took place on Saturday when the vehicle overturned after crashing into the central guardrail on a highway connecting Xichang to Chengdu, Sichuan provincial public security department said.
Among the 36 people on board, two were killed on the spot and four died after being taken to a hospital. All the 20 injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital, including three in critical conditions, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries in 2015.
