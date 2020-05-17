Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Shrine in Japan offers solace to those at home

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-05-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 09:51 IST
COVID-19: Shrine in Japan offers solace to those at home
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Shinto shrines, a go-to place for many Japanese to pray for good health and safety, have largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. But one Tokyo shrine went online for those seeking solace. Onoterusaki Shrine in downtown Tokyo was livestreaming prayers on Twitter during a May 1-10 holiday, allowing those stuck at home to join rituals.

The shrine also accepted worshippers' messages, which were printed on a virtual wooden tablet and offered to Shinto gods to keep away evil spirits and the epidemic. "I thought about how people can pray and have a peace of mind at a time everyone is feeling uneasy about all the news and going through major changes in their life but still cannot go out to pray. The idea is to provide a chance for people to pray from home," head priest Ryoki Ono said. For Machi Zama, a freelance writer, that's just what she needed. Zama prayed for her friend who recently had surgery, and everyone else experiencing difficult times, as well as for an early end to the global pandemic.

Watching the priests perform the purification rites, she felt as if she was at the shrine, Zama said. When one of the priests faced the screen and waved a religious paper streamer, she would bow. It was like her prayers were answered, she said. "Wherever you are, I think it's your feelings and thoughts, the wish to pray, that's what's important," Zama said. "Whether online or offline, I don't think it matters." For Ono, praying in the sacred shrine is still better. He said he hoped people will visit the shrine for a real experience when it reopens. The shrine ended the online prayers last Sunday to prepare for its upcoming annual festival.

Shinto is Japan's indigenous religion that dates back centuries and it literary means "the way of kami," which refers to Shinto gods or spirits. It's a form of animism that believes in sacred spirits residing in living things and nature, including wind, rain, mountains, trees, rivers, and fertility. Purification is key to Shinto rituals to keep away evil spirits. Worshipers can also make a wish for traffic safety, good health, success in business or exams, safe childbirth, and many other things.

There are about 80,000 shrines in Japan. Revered as the most sacred is Ise Shrine in central Japan that venerates the sun goddess Amaterasu, the mythological ancestor of the emperor. Not everyone in the conservative religion agrees with the departure from the traditional in-person prayers.

Naomi Shiba tweeted six prayers at the online shrine, in the hopes of an early end to the pandemic, for her two sons to be able to resume their work and studies, and for herself to lose some weight. "Perhaps this is the way to do it in the current age," she said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Puducherry leave for Bhopal by spl train

The first Shramik special train from here left for Bhopal early on Sunday carrying more than 1,100 migrant workers stranded in the union territory due to the coronavirus lockdown. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy,...

Odisha urges Central govt to suspend 'Shramik Specials' for 3 days

Odisha government on Sunday urged Central government to suspend Shramik special trains from May 18 for three days due to cyclone Amphan. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam may be affected due to the cyclonic storm. The Chief Secretary has re...

Incentivising coal gasification to encourage players to adopt clean steel-making tech: Naveen Jindal

Private player Jindal Steel and Power on Saturday lauded the reforms announced by the government for domestic coal sector, saying the measures will encourage players in the sector to adopt clean technologies for steel making. It will also h...

4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; count rises to 95

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Assam, taking the states tally to 95, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Of the new cases, two are from Guwahati city and one each from Sonitpur and Sivasagar distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020