Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 US officers accused of assaulting transgender woman

PTI | Mission | Updated: 17-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 12:44 IST
2 US officers accused of assaulting transgender woman

Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers face assault charges for allegedly slamming a transgender woman's face into a concrete sidewalk during an arrest that was captured on video.\R A grand jury indicted Matthew Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, on one misdemeanor charge each of fourth-degree assault related to the May 24, 2019, physical encounter, the Jackson County prosecutor's office announced Friday.\R The video, recorded by a passerby outside a beauty supply store, shows the officers kneeing the woman in the face, torso and ribs and forcing her arms over her head while handcuffed. The woman was black; the officers are white.\R The woman has since died after being shot in October at a Kansas City home, and a man has been charged in her death. She went by various first names, including Brianna or Brionna, Bebe, and Briya. Her surname was Hill.\R Prosecutors said police arrested Hill after she got into a dispute with someone at the beauty supply store. Both she and the store's owner called 911, and the owner asked officers to remove Hill. The officers said Hill was resisting arrest when they took her to the ground outside the store.\R Hill was ticketed for trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.\R Brummett and Prichard maintain that they used reasonable force, according to a statement from their attorneys.\R “They vehemently dispute the basis of these charges and believe they will be ultimately exonerated in Court," the statement said.\R Police Chief Rick Smith announced late Friday that both officers have been placed on “administrative assignment until the outcome of the proceeding." A Kansas City Police Department investigation determined the officers did nothing wrong, according to the police union. The Jackson County prosecutor's office said it brought the case to a grand jury because police declined to provide prosecutors with a probable cause statement, which is normally submitted by a detective at the conclusion of an investigation.\R An attorney who represents Hill's family, David Smith, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Saturday that he believes the police chief mishandled the investigation and he called for him to resign. David Smith and Rick Smith are not related.\R “You don't treat this woman like a piece of trash because you think she is a freak,” David Smith said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Several migrant workers gathered outside Chennai Central Railway Station to catch special trains

Scores of migrant labourers gathered outside Chennai Central Railway Station on Sunday after receiving the information that the government is running Shramik Special trains for their home states. These migrants were stopped a kilometer away...

UK's Gove says trade deal with EU is there to be done

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a trade deal to be done with the European Union but it would require compromise from the bloc. Both sides on Friday called for the other to give ground in negotiatio...

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said eight to ten passengers who alighted from the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were dete...

UP minister tears into Priyanka over migrant issue, says she is doing 'petty politics'

State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics by trying to make political capital of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020