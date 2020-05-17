Left Menu
China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:49 IST
China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.

Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website. "Police are investigating this as death by natural causes," an Israeli official briefed on the matter told Reuters.

A police spokesman confirmed the ambassador's death at the residence in coastal Herzliya, adding only that police were at the scene "as part of the regular procedure".

