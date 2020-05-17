Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme LeaderReuters | Tehran | Updated: 18-05-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:23 IST
Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.
Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.
"The Americans won't stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled," Khamenei said, without providing further details.
