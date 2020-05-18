Left Menu
Development News Edition

Questions raised after Pak-origin UK Home Secy refuses extradition of Dawood's aide Tiger Hanif

Questions have been raised after the British government refused a request from the Indian government to extradite a suspect in the devastating bomb blasts in Gujarat's Surat in 1993.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 08:11 IST
Questions raised after Pak-origin UK Home Secy refuses extradition of Dawood's aide Tiger Hanif
UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Poonam Joshi Questions have been raised after the British government refused a request from the Indian government to extradite a suspect in the devastating bomb blasts in Gujarat's Surat in 1993.

Mohammed Hanif Umerji Patel -- also known as 'Tiger Hanif' -- is alleged to be an aide of the notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and is accused by the Indian government of carrying out the bombings at a railway station in the Varachha area of Surat during the communal riots that gripped the city in January 1993. An eight-year-old girl was killed in the blasts and dozens were injured.

It is believed that Hanif arrived in the UK illegally in 1996 after jumping bail in India following his arrest over the attacks and eventually obtained a British passport in 2005. He was arrested by British police in 2010 after India requested his extradition. He had been picked up whilst working at a grocery store in northern England.

Since 2013, the 57-year-old has lost a number of legal bids to remain in the UK by claiming that his human rights would be violated. He has repeatedly insisted that he would be tortured if returned to India. Despite being cleared to be sent back to India by British courts -- including the High Court, the second-highest court in the UK, he has been reprieved after Pakistani-origin Home Secretary Sajid Javid refused the request for extradition in 2019.

The UK Home Secretary has the ultimate authority in deciding extradition requests once the UK courts have ordered the extradition. Many people both in India and the UK have raised alarming questions about the difference in treatment for Hanif compared with the billionaire tycoon Vijay Mallya whose extradition to India to face charges of fraud was approved by Javid.

Hanif's initial extradition trial took place in 2012 with the judge at the Westminster Magistrate's Court, describing him as a "classic fugitive" from justice. Eventually, after the appeals process, the High Court, in 2013, also ruled that Hanif should be returned to India. That ruling ultimate made it to the office of the then-Home Secretary Theresa May -- as well as to her successor Amber Rudd -- but a decision was not made until 2019 when Javid was made Home Secretary.

Despite immediately signing off on Mallya's extradition, Javid stopped Hanif's return to India -- despite both individuals contesting the extradition on similar grounds that they would not receive fair trials and jail conditions would breach their basic human rights. Curiously in both cases, the British government sent out independent experts to assess the jail conditions in India.

As such many have questioned how an individual described by the Indian government as a dangerous terrorist can escape facing justice in India while an economic offender faces the opposite fate. It is believed that - as is his right - Hanif made direct representations to the then-Home Secretary.

The Home Office has confirmed that the extradition request for Hanif was refused by Javid and that he was discharged by the court in August 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution - study

Chinas levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last years levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.The rebound wa...

Rugby league-Sport shutdown sent 'Jimmy the Jet' into rehab - partner

New South Wales and South Sydney Rabbitohs back James Roberts checked into rehab because the coronavirus shutdown of sport left such a big hole in his life, his partner told Australian media on Monday. Health experts have warned that a prol...

Japan slips into recession, slump set to worsen as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japans economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-12 years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.Mondays first-quarter GDP data underlined the broa...

Shramik train, to cover 2,700 km route, leaves for Manipur from Andhra

A Shramik special train bound for Manipur started from Vijayawada railway station on Sunday, which will cover the longest route of roughly 2,700 kilometres. The train is carrying approximately 1,550 migrant workers, who were living in Andhr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020