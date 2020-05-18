Left Menu
Afghan-India ties are within international framework: Kabul to Taliban on Peace talks

Reacting to the recent remarks from the Taliban stating that India has been playing a negative role in the country since past 40 years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan (MoFA) has said that its relations with India are within "international frameworks and based on mutual respect".

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:21 IST
Afghan-India ties are within international framework: Kabul to Taliban on Peace talks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the recent remarks from the Taliban stating that India has been playing a negative role in the country for the past 40 years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan (MoFA) has said that its relations with India are within "international frameworks and based on mutual respect". After blaming India for playing a negative role by Deputy of Qatar-based Taliban political office Mula Abas Stanekzai, the Afghan ministry on Sunday said that India has very good relations with Afghanistan and it's one of the biggest donor countries.

Spokesperson of MoFA, Gran Hewad, on Sunday, told Radio Azadi, an Afghan branch of the U.S. government's Radio Free Europe, that, so far, India has been cooperating in development and reconstruction areas and is expected to contribute to the peace process as well. "India one of the biggest donor countries and has helped Afghanistan in development and reconstruction areas, we appreciate their cooperation. We expect India and other neighboring countries to play a significant role in the Afghan peace process," he said.

This comes after the Deputy of Qatar-based Taliban political office Mula Abas Stanekzai told a news outlet that India has implemented its negative policy in Afghanistan during the past 40 years. As per Stanekzai, during the two decades, India has only cooperated and kept ties with those who are corrupt and have been put in power by foreigners not elected by Afghan people. He also mentioned that India should cooperate with the Afghan peace process.

US Representative for Peace and Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, had discussed the Afghan peace with Indian officials and sought their cooperation during his visit to India, before. But, political analysts insist that the Taliban should not make the country and state-level remarks in the current fragile situation.

Khalid Sadaat, a political analyst told Radi Azadi that if the Taliban continues making such remarks it will hurt Afghanistan's diplomatic ties in the coming future. Sadaat further claimed that the group is making such assertions on Pakistan's demand. "Taliban should not give themselves this liberty to make the country and state-level remarks, as it will have negative consequences for Afghanistan in the future. And the other thing is that India and Pakistan are having historical enmity and Pakistan is playing a proxy role in Afghanistan and the Taliban are being accused of playing Pakistan's proxy role in Afghanistan and are backed by Pakistan, I believe Taliban these assertions are on Pakistan's demand," he stated.

Saddat added that considering the peace process, the Taliban should try to foster good relations with all countries to have their present and future supports. However, despite several attempts, Radio Azadi was unable to secure comments of the Indian Embassy in Kabul in this regard.

