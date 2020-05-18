Left Menu
Belgium students going to school; markets, museums reopen

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:33 IST
Belgium students going to school; markets, museums reopen
Belgium took the next step in its relaxation of the country's coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, and markets and museums reopening. Schools were permitted to go through a dry run on Friday, but primary and secondary classes resumed for real Monday with a limited amount of pupils to make sure social distancing was fully respected.

In many cases, though, distance learning on laptops remained the order of the day. Barbers can also resume work, even though Monday used to be their traditional day off. Both barbers and clients will have to wear protective masks.

Hoping to make the most of the sunny weather, open-air markets can start selling the plentiful spring fruits and vegetables. And zoo animals, bereft of visitors since March, will have eyes on them again as parks can reopen. Museums will reopen as well and, like zoos, will have a strict reservation system to avoid overcrowding.

