Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ailing Indian man in UAE seeks repatriation amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:46 IST
Ailing Indian man in UAE seeks repatriation amid coronavirus pandemic

"I want to live the rest of my life in Kerala. Let my death be there in my motherland," says a 79-year-old semi-paralysed Indian man in the UAE in an impassioned plea for help while seeking repatriation amid COVID-19 pandemic. K Raghavan, who claims to have landed in the UAE in a wooden catamaran 52 years ago and ran two tailoring shops in Dubai and a trading company in Ajman, has been unable to fly home due to the fines he incurred after his business went bust.

The elderly man, who lost everything that he had earned in life by the time he fell sick with an ulcer and was eventually left semi-paralysed, is living with his wife in a cramped room in Dubai's Jaffiliya area. His visa expired three years ago and he could not renew it as he has a liability of more than 60,000 dirhams (Rs 12.4 lakh) in fines in cases related to non-payment of rent and defaulting license renewals filed by the Ajman Free Zone, the Gulf News reported.

"I wouldn't have had this liability if my relative, who was taking care of the Ajman business, had not ditched me without making the payments," Raghavan told the Dubai-based English daily over phone on Sunday. He owed another 140,000 dirhams (Rs 28.9 lakh) to Dubai Hospital where he was treated. However, he was discharged following a request from the Indian Consulate in Dubai, the report said.

Raghavan says he has been struggling to survive as he has to spend money on medicines, apart from his accommodation, food and other regular expenses. "I want to live the rest of my life in Kerala. Let my death be there in my motherland," he said.

The ailing man is entirely dependent on his 65-year-old wife Sarojini, who was brought to the UAE on a visit visa by some well-wishers. "We are worried about the spread of COVID-19 now," Sarojini said.

The last time Raghavan visited home was in 2014. The couple is pinning their hopes on social workers and community members who have been campaigning for their repatriation. "A few months ago, he had to be hospitalised again. We all helped him pay 7,000 dirhams (Rs 1.4 lakh) in bills while the private hospital waived an equal amount on our request. They will need support even after reaching Kerala. We are all trying to support them," said community member Abdul Majeed Padoor.

The Indian government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring back Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Under the phase one of the mission, the government evacuated a total of 6,527 Indians from the Gulf region and from other countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ACG Receives Certification for its 'Clean Label' Capsules

- Becomes the worlds first and the only capsule manufacturer to receive it MUMBAI, May 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, has received a cer...

Cement dealers expect significant slackening in sales this fiscal: Crisil

Cement dealers expect a significant slackening in sales, elongated credit period to retailers and higher working capital needs in the wake of COVID-19 this fiscal, rating agency Crisil Research has said. The survey, conducted with more than...

Yukos shareholders seize Russian vodka assets in the Netherlands

Shareholders in the now defunct Russian oil giant Yukos have seized Netherlands-based assets of two well-known vodka brands controlled by the Russian state in their most recent legal move to obtain 57 billion in damages from Moscow, they sa...

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shout-out to on-duty sanitation workers outside his residence

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa. Amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, the actors 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020