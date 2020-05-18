Left Menu
Six Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan security forces

Six Taliban terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan Army said in a statement.

18-05-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Six Taliban terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan Army said in a statement. "Six Taliban members, including Pakistanis, were killed and two others were wounded in the clashes," Sputnik said quoting the Afghan Army statement.

Two Afghan soldiers were also injured in the clash which lasted more than two hours in Paktia's Jani Khel district, according to the military. In a separate incident, 5 Taliban terrorists died after a mine they were planting exploded in the western Farah province.

"A group of Taliban terrorists wanted to plant a mine on the main road in the Qala-i-Kah district of the province yesterday [Sunday] afternoon, which exploded and killed 5 Taliban members," the National Army's 207th Zafar Corps said in a statement. The Taliban have not yet commented on the recent events.

