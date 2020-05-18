Left Menu
Nepal reports largest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 350-mark

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:45 IST
Nepal on Monday recorded its highest single-day coronavirus surge with 62 new cases, taking the country's infection tally to 357. According to the health ministry, 30,723 people have been tested so far for the deadly viral infection. While 36 patients have recovered, the disease claimed two lives -- a male and a female. Seven men aged between 21 and 30 from Rautahat district were found to be coronavirus positive, the health ministry said in a statement.

Two cases were reported from Bara district where a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment. As many as 47 people, including a female, from Nepalgunj area in Banke district have been tested positive for the coronavirus, the ministry said. One case each from Morang, Gulmi, Dhading, Dhanusha, Dang and Rautahat have also been reported, it said. Coronavirus cases have been reported from 31 of the total 77 districts in Nepal. Of the total seven provinces, Province 5 -- which shares border with India -- has the highest number of 159 coronavirus patients, followed by Province 2 with 132 and Province 1 with 40 cases.

Provinces 1 and 2 also share borders with India. A 25-year-old man, who was staying in a quarantine facility after returning from India on May 12, died on Sunday due to COVID-19, becoming the second casualty of the novel coronavirus in the country. On Sunday, the authorities extended the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus until June 2, a day after the country reported its first COVID-19 death.

A high-level committee for the prevention and control of COVID-19 had recommended to extend the lockdown for another 15 days in view of the rising number of the coronavirus cases. The lockdown, which was first enforced in the country on March 24, was to end on Monday midnight.

