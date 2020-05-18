Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron, Merkel propose 500 bln euro Recovery Fund as "major step forward"

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:31 IST
Macron, Merkel propose 500 bln euro Recovery Fund as "major step forward"
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

France and Germany agreed on Monday to propose creating a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European member states and regions hit hardest by the new coronavirus crisis.

In what French President Emmanuel Macron said was a "major step forward", the two countries said they were also proposing to allow the European Commission to borrow money on financial markets in the European Union's name, while at the same time respecting EU treaties. France and Germany had struggled to present a united front in the new coronavirus crisis, with France leading a push by mostly southern European countries to convince fiscally conservative countries like Germany to issue joint European debt to help them weather the economic impact.

But the Franco-German deal unveiled on Monday seeks to break the impasse and act as a blueprint for a wider EU agreement. Whether fiscal hawks like the Netherlands were willing to back the initiative from Paris and Berlin, which notably proposes offering struggling EU countries grants rather than loans, remained unclear. ($1 = 0.9210 euros)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 has strongest day in nearly 2 months as reopenings spur recovery hopes

Britains FTSE 100 index recorded its strongest performance since late March on Monday as investors bet on a faster recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession.The FTSE 100 closed up 4.3 after ending Friday with its first weekly slide in th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss BriatoreTwo-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss F...

10 more test coronavirus positive in HP, total cases rise to 91

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 10 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected to 91, officials said. Five fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, three from Bilaspur, one each from Kangra and Chamba districts, Special ...

Obama, Biden not targets of criminal investigation in review of Russia probe, AG Barr says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBIs handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation for former President Barack Obama or former Vice President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020