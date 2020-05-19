Pompeo says Taiwan exclusion 'further damages' WHO credibility

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday condemned the World Health Organization's delay on whether to grant Taiwan observer status, saying it proved the UN body's chief was pleasing China

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' "lack of independence deprives the Assembly of Taiwan's renowned scientific expertise on pandemic disease, and further damages the WHO's credibility and effectiveness at a time when the world needs it the most," Pompeo said in a statement.