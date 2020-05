BRIEF-ByteDance Names Kevin Mayer Chief Operating Officer

* BYTEDANCE NAMES KEVIN MAYER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* BYTEDANCE SAYS IT NAMED KEVIN MAYER COO OF BYTEDANCE, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 * BYTEDANCE - IN HIS ROLE AS COO, KEVIN MAYER WILL LEAD MUSIC, GAMING, HELO, EMERGING BUSINESSES, AND WILL SERVE AS CEO OF TIKTOK

* BYTEDANCE - ALEX ZHU, CURRENT PRESIDENT OF TIKTOK, WILL TRANSITION TO BYTEDANCE VP OF PRODUCT & STRATEGY * BYTEDANCE - KELLY ZHANG AND LIDONG ZHANG WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD CHINA BUSINESS AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BYTEDANCE CHINA, RESPECTIVELY