Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors body in UK appeals to Home Secretary to reconsider ‘unfair’ visa surcharge

PTI | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:33 IST
Doctors body in UK appeals to Home Secretary to reconsider ‘unfair’ visa surcharge
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Leading professional associations for doctors in the UK have written to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to reconsider a surcharge added on to the work visas of overseas healthcare workers, including those from India, within the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), terming it as "deeply unfair". In a letter issued by Doctors Association UK on Monday, Indian-origin chair Dinesh Parmar branded the surcharge as "deeply unfair" and the government's move to dismiss a previous statement promising a review into the issue as a "gross insult" to medics on the coronavirus frontlines." At a time when we are mourning colleagues your steadfast refusal to reconsider the deeply unfair immigration health surcharge is a gross insult to all who are serving this country at its time of greatest need," notes the letter.

"Not only is this a betrayal of all these hardworking people, but also represents a deterrent to attracting talented and skilled workers to the UK – a stated aim of this government's immigration policy," it adds, in reference to the British government's new skills-based post-Brexit immigration strategy, which cleared its second reading in the House of Commons this week. The Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), introduced in April 2015, is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study, or family visa for longer than six months in order to raise additional funds for the NHS. It is set for a further hike from 400 pounds to 624 pounds per year from October.

Addressing a daily Downing Street briefing last month, Indian-origin minister Patel had indicated that the issue was "under review" but it became clear that no policy change was planned as the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill 2020 was tabled in Parliament this week. "With the Home Office announcing that there was in fact no review into the surcharge, despite one that you announced on April 25, 2020, a worrying precedent has been set by the government regarding probity. During this public health emergency, honest communication and candour with the public are paramount," notes the letter, also signed by the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) and the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe.

"The NHS relies on its multinational workforce. One in four doctors come from overseas to work in the NHS. Now, more than ever, the country needs their skills to see us through this pandemic," it adds. According to a recent Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) study, Indians make up one in 10 of all foreign-born doctors in the NHS, and BAPIO, which represents this group, has been lobbying against the IHS for years.

"Clinicians wishing to work in the UK are already facing burdensome processes relating to regulation and immigration, and on the top, this surcharge is only going to see the UK losing out on quality healthcare professionals from non-EU countries," said BAPIO President Dr. Ramesh Mehta. The UK Home Office had announced a free-of-charge visa extension for NHS medics whose visa was set to expire by October, in order for them to have the "peace of mind" as they combat the deadly virus across the country's hospitals. Doctors' associations are calling for that exemption to be made permanent as the "smallest recognition" of the contribution of overseas doctors to the UK's health service.

Meanwhile, the government's new points-based immigration system, set to come into force from January next year at the end of the current Brexit transition period, has also come under criticism, with the Opposition and small businesses calling for a delay in its execution to help cope with the coronavirus fallout.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

N-E Delhi violence: HC asks police to respond to accused' bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of police on a bail plea by an accused, who brandished gun at a police head constable during the recent communal violence in the national capitals northeast area. Shahrukh Pathan, 23, was arreste...

Lockdown 4.0: Red-zoned Jaipur city still not in pink of health, but semblance of normalcy

There were signs of normalcy in markets and on roads here after nearly two months of coronavirus shutdown with shops opening and more vehicles coming out on Tuesday, as the state government announced relaxations in curbs during the lockdown...

Maha: Case filed against BJP MLC for visiting containment zone

An offence was registered against a BJP MLC for allegedly entering a COVID-19 containment zone at Ashti city in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered against Suresh Dhas, a member of the Legislative Counc...

England reports far fewer COVID-19 deaths in care homes than European states

England has reported the lowest level of deaths in nursing homes as a share of total COVID-19 fatalities compared to other European nations, a document from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC showed on Tuesday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020