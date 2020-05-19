Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Singapore to exit 'circuit breaker' in phased manner from June 1

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:28 IST
COVID-19: Singapore to exit 'circuit breaker' in phased manner from June 1

Singapore will lift the "circuit breaker" imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus from June 1 gradually in three phases as the risk of increase in infections through community transmission remains high in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The "circuit breaker" measures were first announced on April 7 and were further tightened after three weeks, with more workplaces closed and social gatherings banned.

While announcing the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement that the country is likely to see a rise in new community cases. As the risk of a resurgence in community transmission remains high, the government in the first phase will resume economic activities.

Besides the essential businesses that are already operational, those that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to open. These include manufacturing firms, subject to the issued guidelines set for the manufacturing sectors and most offices. The authorities, however, said that telecommuting must be used to the “maximum extent”.

“Those who have been working from home so far should continue to do so, and employees should go to the office only where demonstrably necessary,” the Channel News Asia quoted the ministries as saying. Such circumstances might include employees who need to return to the office to access specialised systems and equipment that cannot be accessed from home, or to fulfil legal requirements.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference, said that the decision to exit the circuit breaker is because of the low number of cases in the community, and the stabilised situation at the dormitories. As the nation resumes more activities, however, Singapore can expect to see a rise in daily new cases, he cautioned.

“The key is to detect these cases and contain them quickly, so as to prevent a sharp rise in the number of cases, or the emergence of a large cluster,” he said. As of Tuesday, Singapore reported 451 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 28,794 infections since the disease emerged here in January 2020. A vast majority of the infection is among the foreign workers.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 22 lives the country..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Two Bangladeshis arrested in Sikkim

Two Bangladeshis were arrested on charges of illegally staying in Sikkim for months, the Foreigners Registration office said on Tuesday. Suman Majumdar, 21, has been arrested from a locality in Pakyong police station area, while Md Matiur R...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on EU recovery-fund plan, oil climbs

The euro and European government debt rallied on Tuesday, lifted by a Franco-German proposal to fund grants for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, while oil rose on growing demand as countries eased business lockdowns. A gauge...

UP Cong chief dragged while on dharna over buses for migrants; FIR against him, Priyanka Gandhi's Secretary in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras personal secretary Sandeep Singh and partys Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. Earlier i...

Karnataka Congress to hold "symbolic protest" tomorrow against state govt

Bengaluru, May 19 PTI Karnataka Congress will hold a symbolic protest against the BJP government on Wednesday against amending of the APMC act, proposed nominations to gram panchayats by postponing elections and plans to amend labour laws, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020